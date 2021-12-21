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Insights to Hearing GOD and following Him Today
New Patriot
New Patriot
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485 views • December 21, 2021
Hearing from God is vital to following Him. There are a number of filters that facilitate Hearing God's voice. Jesus Christ is the same - yesterday, today, and forever. This is the essence of a dynamic relationship with Him. This is how I listen to the Lord. Sometimes God is knocking at the door, but you can't hear Him, because the big screen tv is turned up too loud. He is knocking, but you can't hear. Also, a healthy phobos of God increases hearing. Fear involves punishment, and walking in love of God (obedience) eliminates fear. Not walking in perfect love of God should absolutely result in phobos. This is how we work out our salvation with fear and trembling. The fear of man brings a snare. If we are not willing to actually obey what God tells us to do, then don't expect Him to show you anything.

Did you know that there were actual schools for prophets in Old Testament times? Even though prophecy is one of the fivefold ministries, teaching and practice is rare in this discipline and gift. There are things to learn and also to put into practice.

"But solid food is for the mature, who because of PRACTICE have their SENSES TRAINED to discern good and evil." Hebrews 5:14
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