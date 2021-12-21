Insights to Hearing GOD and following Him Today

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Did you know that there were actual schools for prophets in Old Testament times? Even though prophecy is one of the fivefold ministries, teaching and practice is rare in this discipline and gift. There are things to learn and also to put into practice.
"But solid food is for the mature, who because of PRACTICE have their SENSES TRAINED to discern good and evil." Hebrews 5:14