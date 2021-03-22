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Let’s Break a Taboo
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47 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains that it is widely accepted that the same techniques that have dramatically improved crops and domestic animals apply to human beings. Amniocentesis, genetic counseling, and screening for donor sperm and eggs all recognizes that genes influence both desirable and undesirable traits. Could these principles be used in a conscious way to improve our species just as we improve race horses and dairy cows?
First posted to YouTube on October 10, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on October 10, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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