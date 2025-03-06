The U.S. Treasury owns NONE of the gold at Fort Knox, noted Bill Still (1996)

In 1982, President Regan’s “Gold Commission” found that the U.S. Treasury owns none of the gold at Fort Knox. All of the gold at Fort Knox is owned by the Federal Reserve, a privately-owned corporation, owned by the biggest banks. This was noted in 1996 by Bill Still, author of “The Money Masters: How International Bankers Gained Control of America”. (The Federal Reserve — “The Fed” — is NOT federal. It is privately owned.)

“When [U.S.] President Ronald Reagan took office in 1981, his conservative friends urged him to study the feasibility of returning to a gold standard as the only way to curb government spending."

“… President Reagan appointed a group of men called the Gold Commission to study the situation and report back to Congress."

"What Reagan's Gold Commission reported back to Congress in 1982…

"The US Treasury owned no gold at all."

"All the gold that was left in Fort Knox was now owned by the Federal Reserve, a group of private bankers, as collateral against the national debt."

"The truth of the matter is that never before has so much money been stolen from the hands of the [U.S.] general public and put into the hands of a small group of private investors, the money changers."





“At the end of World War II, Fort Knox contained over 700 million ounces of gold, an incredible 70% of all the gold in the world." …

"Despite the fact that federal law requires an annual physical audit of Fort Knox gold, the [U.S.] Treasury has consistently refused to conduct one." …

"Where did America's gold in Fort Knox go?"

"Over the years it was sold off to European money changers at the $35 per ounce price."

"Remember this was during a time when it was illegal for Americans to buy any of their own gold from Fort Knox." …





“… by 1971, all the pure gold had been secretly removed from Fort Knox, drained back to London." …





"The largest fortune in the history of the world, stolen.” …





"So just how did the story of the Fort Knox gold robbery get out?”

“It all started with an article in the New York periodical in 1974."





"The article charged that the Rockefeller family was manipulating the Federal Reserve to sell off Fort Knox gold at bargain basement prices to anonymous European speculators."

"Three days later, the anonymous source of the story, Louise Auchincloss Boyer, mysteriously fell to her death from the window of her 10th floor apartment in New York." …

"She was the longtime secretary of Nelson Rockefeller." …





"It's incredible that the world's greatest treasure has had little accounting or auditing."

"This gold belonged to the American people, not the Federal Reserve and their foreign owners." …

__

This video clip is from the 1996 documentary "The Money Masters 'How International Bankers Gained Control of America" by Bill Still.





Credit to Seth Holehouse from Man In America who posted the 3.5 hour documentary on Feb 18, 2025 here:

https://rumble.com/v6mhsb0-documentary-the-money-masters-how-international-bankers-gained-control-of-a.html

__

A discussion about the "Fort Knox Scandal - Chapter 20", which is written by the author of this documentary, Bill Still, is posted here:

https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/bill_still_reforum/fort-knox-scandal-chapter-20-t14.html

