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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-23-2021 The Heroes Made Him Wait While He Almost Died
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60 views • June 23, 2021
Another case of myocarditis in a child meanwhile the supposed heroes just let him wait because they care more about the regulations and making tik toks? Next stop is the UK for the children to become guinea pigs in this worldwide genocide experiment.
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Article Links:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/isaiah-harris-teen-heart-attack-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccines/advice
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/uk-to-start-coronavirus-vaccinations-for-teens-this-summer/
https://nypost.com/2021/06/22/153-houston-hospital-workers-fired-or-quit-over-covid-vax-requirement/
Thumbnail Link:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Isaiah-Covid-vaccine-injury-feature-1024x534.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/isaiah-harris-teen-heart-attack-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccines/advice
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/uk-to-start-coronavirus-vaccinations-for-teens-this-summer/
https://nypost.com/2021/06/22/153-houston-hospital-workers-fired-or-quit-over-covid-vax-requirement/
Thumbnail Link:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Isaiah-Covid-vaccine-injury-feature-1024x534.jpg
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