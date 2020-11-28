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Blockchain Powered Financial Reset, & the "Healthcare Crisis" Robert F Kennedy Jr , Catherine Fitts
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300 views • November 28, 2020
“HUMANS ARE A NATURAL RESOURCE TO BE OPTIMIZED WITHIN THE CENTRAL BANKING SYSTEM. IT’S A COMPLETELY REVOLUTIONARY VISION THAT THEY HAVE”
— CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS (President of Solari, Inc.)
Sharing ≠ Endorsement. I can not vouch for this at this point. It’s simply on my radar.
FULL DETAILS & TRANSCRIPT: https://dryburgh.com/catherine-fitts-blockchain-financial-reset/
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Twitter @DryburghDotCom
QUANTIFIED HEALTH, WELLNESS & AGING PODCAST:
https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com
"You want optimal health and wellness. To live longer. To slow or reverse aging. To reduce future disease risk, and to detect health issues early. Healthcare isn’t meeting these needs. They'll be met by an emerging new sector. Bimonthly, Lee S Dryburgh hosts a pioneer for an in-depth discussion."
Source: Season 2, Episode 11 of "TRUTH" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., featuring Catherine Austin Fitts’, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c553fa0D_4 (Copyright Children's Health Defense. https://childrenshealthdefense.org, November 25th 2020)
— CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS (President of Solari, Inc.)
Sharing ≠ Endorsement. I can not vouch for this at this point. It’s simply on my radar.
FULL DETAILS & TRANSCRIPT: https://dryburgh.com/catherine-fitts-blockchain-financial-reset/
---------------------------
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
QUANTIFIED HEALTH, WELLNESS & AGING PODCAST:
https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com
"You want optimal health and wellness. To live longer. To slow or reverse aging. To reduce future disease risk, and to detect health issues early. Healthcare isn’t meeting these needs. They'll be met by an emerging new sector. Bimonthly, Lee S Dryburgh hosts a pioneer for an in-depth discussion."
Source: Season 2, Episode 11 of "TRUTH" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., featuring Catherine Austin Fitts’, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c553fa0D_4 (Copyright Children's Health Defense. https://childrenshealthdefense.org, November 25th 2020)
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