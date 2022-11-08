Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, November 8th 2022 - 'Astrology & Energies' - Total Begins, 5:16 a.m. EST - The Ground Shook Opening a Portal to the Future

I'm sharing this video from, 'RasaLilaHealing' on YouTube.

A total lunar eclipse will sweep across Asia, Australia, the Americas and the Pacific on November 8, 2022.

Penumbral eclipse begins at 08:02 UTC on November 8 (3:02 a.m. EST).

Partial eclipse begins at 09:09 UTC on November 8 (4:09 a.m. EST).

Totality begins (moon engulfed in Earth’s shadow) begins at 10:16 UTC on November 8 (5:16 a.m. EST).

Totality ends at 11:41 UTC on November 8 (6:41 a.m. EST).

Partial eclipse ends at 12:49 UTC on November 8 (7:49 a.m. EST).

Penumbral eclipse ends at 13:56 UTC on November 8 (8:56 a.m. EST).

Maximum eclipse is at 10:59 UTC on November 8 (5:59 a.m. EST).

Duration of totality is about 85 minutes.

Note: A total lunar eclipse when the sun, Earth and moon are aligned, with Earth in the middle. Earth’s shadow falls on the moon. November 8, 2022, is Election Day in the U.S. And many are asking … when was the last total lunar eclipse on Election Day? Click here to read about lunar eclipses on Election Day.

A final note. Lunar eclipses are safe to view with the unaided eye. Binoculars and telescopes enhance the view, but aren’t required. Visit timeanddate.com to get eclipse timings from your location.

November 8 total lunar eclipse will be near Mars!






