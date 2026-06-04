The New Creation Factualities (Intro)

This video is an introduction to a new series exploring - "The New Creation Factualities."

I believe the body of Christ has been dumbed down and intentionally deceived about what the most high God did for Adam's fallen race and how he elevated the lost race to becoming sons of God.

This series is THE MOST IMPORTANT series I have ever done so please take a note pad and investigate everything I share and like the Bereans you can be solidified in Scripture and also enrich your life experience.

Let's explore!