https://gettr.com/post/p2coafl614c
2023.3.23 海外版抖音听证会：当被问及字节跳动是否有包括工程师在内的中共国员工目前仍然有渠道拿走美国用户的资料时，周受资支支吾吾，顾左右而言它，不敢正面回答。
#抖音 #字节跳动 #230条款
2023.3.23 TikTok hearing: When asked if there are any Chinese ByteDance employees, including engineers, who still have access to the data of American users, Shou Zi Chew only spoke evasively and ambiguously in response to this question, never daring to give a direct answer.
#TikTok #ByteDance #Section230
