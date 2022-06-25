Cepher: "Men on Fire.... Men of War." "Answers for our Time," with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Lt. Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock: 24th June 2022

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“Men of Fire"... "Men of War"
REVIEW from viewer of Program: Ron Elston
So many interesting details shared on so many topics, here, and that should be heard by every soul ... on past election fraud, and so many more details on who the Scherff’s (Bush’s) really are, including others who have worked so closely to them; who Obama really is: the epitome of the lawless one, and one in whom 22 social security numbers have been used on his totally lawless existence; more details regarding the 1991 secret meeting that arranged all presidencies into their foreseeable future, and so much more. Essential to listen to, and to digest well, here! Thank you, team!!!