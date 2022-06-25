Cepher: "Men on Fire.... Men of War." "Answers for our Time," with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Lt. Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock: 24th June 2022

“Men of Fire"... "Men of War"

Join Dr. Stephen Pidgeon: Cepher Publishing and fmr 2nd Lt, Scott Bennett: www.shellgameWhistleblower.com with Jessica Knock: “Eating Wild Honey and Locusts,” “LIVE” on www.lambnetwork.tv today 24 June 2022 @ 2.30pm EST, 7.30pm GMT.

On Tonight’s presentation:

- 2020 Election Fraud & Evidence

- Legal Notice of Crimes and Citations

- AFL Documentation

- 18 usc 241, and 18 usc 242 quo warranto





REVIEW from viewer of Program: Ron Elston

So many interesting details shared on so many topics, here, and that should be heard by every soul ... on past election fraud, and so many more details on who the Scherff’s (Bush’s) really are, including others who have worked so closely to them; who Obama really is: the epitome of the lawless one, and one in whom 22 social security numbers have been used on his totally lawless existence; more details regarding the 1991 secret meeting that arranged all presidencies into their foreseeable future, and so much more. Essential to listen to, and to digest well, here! Thank you, team!!!

I really appreciate Stephen having the tenacity to have sued the man currently going by the name of Obama ... 46 times in our so called justice system ... and in the process, well learning that any real justice remaining in our judiciary is gone, gone, and long gone. I know of no other soul in Stephen’s important line of work and vantage point that even offered any resistant peeps about the tragic rise of Obama among us. Of course, as the completely lawless one among us, it is becoming more seemingly clear, that Yahuah purposed his evil rise to fulfill the finishing touches of all evil on this earth in the righteous judgment that is due it in these last of the latter days.







