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Wuhan “lab-leak more fear porn
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60 views • June 07, 2021
The media – both alternative and mainstream – are all talking about the possibility that the virus which allegedly causes Covid19 was leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, and may have been developed as a bio-weapon.
Sources:
The Wuhan “lab-leak” story: more fear porn
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/07/the-wuhan-lab-leak-story-is-just-more-fear-porn/
Sources:
The Wuhan “lab-leak” story: more fear porn
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/07/the-wuhan-lab-leak-story-is-just-more-fear-porn/
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