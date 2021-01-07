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Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine) - Now Banned on YouTube and Facebook
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246 views • January 07, 2021
Many of your questions answered.
Made by Oracle Films, 100,000 + Health professionals formed the World Doctors Alliance and here your.
You can't save or educate everybody so as to change their way of thinking make sure you priorities those you love or care about who are undecided about whether to take this covid jab.
Here is a link to a pdf file leaflet that accompanies the video for distribution / printing out if it helps.
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
I quote the opening paragraph
" (Natural News) Doctors are now uniting against the pre planned and fabricated plandemic, which is quickly turning into a full genocidal push across the world. Over 100,000 doctors and various health professionals have now united against the government planned genocide, with the pharmaceutical giants ready to start the slaughter in the long term care homes via an untested vaccine that purposely skipped animal trials."
Made by Oracle Films, 100,000 + Health professionals formed the World Doctors Alliance and here your.
You can't save or educate everybody so as to change their way of thinking make sure you priorities those you love or care about who are undecided about whether to take this covid jab.
Here is a link to a pdf file leaflet that accompanies the video for distribution / printing out if it helps.
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
I quote the opening paragraph
" (Natural News) Doctors are now uniting against the pre planned and fabricated plandemic, which is quickly turning into a full genocidal push across the world. Over 100,000 doctors and various health professionals have now united against the government planned genocide, with the pharmaceutical giants ready to start the slaughter in the long term care homes via an untested vaccine that purposely skipped animal trials."
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