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WHAT ARE THE CHANCES WE ARE BEING SCAMMED!
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43 views • June 23, 2020
The bullshit keeps getting deeper and poor American citizens have to keep smelling the STINK!!! Unfortunately most are part of the zombie apocalypse and will never will know what hits them!! But I do, and the Bill Gates of hell will suffer the consequences.
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