Mar-A-Lago search United States Trump sues justice department Latest World News WION

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WION
Aug 22, 2022 There's a political turmoil over search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago home intensifies. The former American President has now asked the judge to halt the justice department's investigation of the file being seized from his home until a special master is appointed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFh9OirP7Es