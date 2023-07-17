Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wake Up And Think Clearly: Precious Human life
channel image
Norton1946!
3 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Clips from Famous Jairo, Discussing philosophies that come to mind regarding the provocative events of the world we live in, with six everyday people, today we have people from Canada, Florida, and Japan.

Discussing Precious Human Life amongst other things that come to mind. 


Keywords
lifehumanprecioussophmoricphilosophies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket