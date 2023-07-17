Wake Up And Think Clearly: Precious Human life

Clips from Famous Jairo, Discussing philosophies that come to mind regarding the provocative events of the world we live in, with six everyday people, today we have people from Canada, Florida, and Japan.
Discussing Precious Human Life amongst other things that come to mind.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.