Stop Living in the Past: The Spiritual Wheelchair

This week’s message is a revelation by the Holy Spirit about our relationship to God and other people. In order to break loose from the past, you must first get out of the spiritual wheelchair. But Pastor John asks how is it possible to break loose when you aren't even aware that you are strapped down and spiritually handicapped?

You see people every day who are bound by demons and enslaved by different things and you know that Jesus came to set them free but He also came to set you free. It is our prayer that you will have the discernment to see if you are in a spiritual wheelchair and that you will be motivated to seek change and destroy the remaining spiritual straps which the Devil is using to hold you down.

RLJ-1234 -- APRIL 18, 2010

Stop Living in the Past Part 5: The Spiritual Wheelchair

