© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lone Russian Defeats Ukraine Platoon
Follow
4
Share
Report
297 views • April 14, 2022
"One guy, Borya, from the 3rd division burned down a reinforced platoon of the Ukrainian Army. He provided guidance for the pontoon crossing. He did not get scared, did not move away and stayed alive. Be like Borya! Can you imagine what it means to stop a platoon reinforced by a tank being all alone? Be sure to see the story of this heroic guy! There are a lot of stories like this on the front line. The Russian soldier is a mighty frightening force."
- Essence of Time International
- Essence of Time International
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.