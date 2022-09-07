Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ignorance Of The Adulteress.

Proverbs 5:6 (NIV).

6 She gives no thought to the way of life;

her paths wander aimlessly, but she does not know it.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The adulteress is a fool on her indiscriminate path.

https://pc1.tiny.us/5fumdd3n

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