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Escaping the Traps of Corporate Impostor Government
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61 views • October 23, 2020
Escaping the Traps of Corporate Impostor Government

Jerry Day introduces internallydisplacedpeople.org, a new resource to enable us break the ties with the unconstitutional behavioral controls, penalties and compliance enforced by what we mistake for legitimate government.

Source Video (Jerry Day): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCgs7lDnynI

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