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Apoplectic Over the Propaganda and Fake News on Ukraine - We MUST Stop Listening
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184 views • March 06, 2022
We all heard that the Russians were shelling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, locating Ukraine. I went absolutely apoplectic that Vladimir Putin was about to start a nuclear holocaust, that the plants would blow up creating explodes in 10 times worse than Chernobyl as the main stream media was reporting.
It turns out like everything else it was exaggerated, meant to propagandized into getting into war. Which way does the propaganda go? It is the same thing with Covid.
They are liars and chills only furthering the interest of their corporate overlords and the globalist empire.
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It turns out like everything else it was exaggerated, meant to propagandized into getting into war. Which way does the propaganda go? It is the same thing with Covid.
They are liars and chills only furthering the interest of their corporate overlords and the globalist empire.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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