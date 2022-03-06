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Apoplectic Over the Propaganda and Fake News on Ukraine - We MUST Stop Listening
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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184 views • March 06, 2022
We all heard that the Russians were shelling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, locating Ukraine. I went absolutely apoplectic that Vladimir Putin was about to start a nuclear holocaust, that the plants would blow up creating explodes in 10 times worse than Chernobyl as the main stream media was reporting.
It turns out like everything else it was exaggerated, meant to propagandized into getting into war. Which way does the propaganda go? It is the same thing with Covid.
They are liars and chills only furthering the interest of their corporate overlords and the globalist empire.

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vladimir putinpropagandamainstream mediaukrainerussiansnuclear warmedia liesnuclear power plantexaggerationleftist propagandamedia criticismglobalist propagandavladimir putin is crazyukrainian russian warukrainian propagandanuclear power plant blows upthe future of the world
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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