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CONFIRMED: LAPTOPS HAVE BEEN WEAPONIZED WITH SOFTWARE UPDATE - GIVES PEOPLE SEVERE FATIGUE
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124 views • September 27, 2021
This is a solemn but an eye popping message that needs to get out to the peoples . . . does anyone have these problems with any technology such as laptops, mobile phones etc? To find out, perhaps try doing without all technology for 24 hours and see what happens.
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