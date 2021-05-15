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Texas Republicans Prove They Only Care About Pleasing Big Business Donors
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50 views • May 15, 2021
Lauren Witzke tells it like it is when it comes to Texas Republicans and the agenda they are pushing on God fearing patriots in the state.
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