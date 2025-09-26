Freed Called Tyrant

At a recent Port Huron City Council meeting, resident Craig Schlinkert spoke during Public Comments about his encounters with City Manager James Freed. He shares how Freed attempted to badger and intimidate him simply for exercising his Constitutional rights. It doesn’t end there. After the meeting, Craig was contacted by an acquaintance notifying him that Freed was overheard at a local restaurant threatening to press charges and having Craig arrested!





