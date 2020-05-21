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United States Collapse Will Be Far Worse Than Most Of Us Think
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389 views • May 21, 2020
Canadian Prepper
Uploaded on May 21 2020 - Video from March 3 2019
In this video I discuss the many factors which would make a blackout/ grid down/ collapse event in North America (USA primarily) be so chaotic; much more so than other countries.
Uploaded on May 21 2020 - Video from March 3 2019
In this video I discuss the many factors which would make a blackout/ grid down/ collapse event in North America (USA primarily) be so chaotic; much more so than other countries.
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