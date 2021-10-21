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Foods that contain vitamin D Dr Joel Wallach
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78 views • October 21, 2021
Foods That Contain Vitamin D Dr Joel Wallach
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#vitamind #heart #arthritis
Air Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that COVID 19 numbers are spiking again. Asserting this is because people have stopped wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. Contending that people who are not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients are more likely to have a negative outcome if the contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding vitamin D deficiencies. The National Institutes of Health recommends 600 to 800 IU daily. It's estimated that some 42% of Americans are vitamin D deficient. People can get vitamin D from sunlight but it is difficult to get enough. Foods that contain vitamin D are mushrooms, fortified cereals and milk and tofu.
Callers
Teresa has a testimonial about how the products have helped her with her health challenges. She also has questions about cancer.
Rachel has a blocked artery in her heart.
Jean has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
Frank has questions about cavities in a babies teeth.
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#vitamind #heart #arthritis
Air Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that COVID 19 numbers are spiking again. Asserting this is because people have stopped wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. Contending that people who are not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients are more likely to have a negative outcome if the contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding vitamin D deficiencies. The National Institutes of Health recommends 600 to 800 IU daily. It's estimated that some 42% of Americans are vitamin D deficient. People can get vitamin D from sunlight but it is difficult to get enough. Foods that contain vitamin D are mushrooms, fortified cereals and milk and tofu.
Callers
Teresa has a testimonial about how the products have helped her with her health challenges. She also has questions about cancer.
Rachel has a blocked artery in her heart.
Jean has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
Frank has questions about cavities in a babies teeth.
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