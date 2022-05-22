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The Synagogue of Satan Wants to Enslave You for 1000 Years (Pentecost, and the Mark of the Beast)
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308 views • May 22, 2022
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The Goyim have been chosen to be married into the Kingdom. This is Pentecost at its root, even going back to the Old Testament. The Synagogue of Satan would disagree, because they are simply serving Satan and they think they are going to have you all for slaves for a thousand years.
For those of you that don't know much about Pentecost then please listen to this broadcast.
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The Goyim have been chosen to be married into the Kingdom. This is Pentecost at its root, even going back to the Old Testament. The Synagogue of Satan would disagree, because they are simply serving Satan and they think they are going to have you all for slaves for a thousand years.
For those of you that don't know much about Pentecost then please listen to this broadcast.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
Register for Shavuot 2022 at the Puritan Barn
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puritan-...
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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