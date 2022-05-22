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The Synagogue of Satan Wants to Enslave You for 1000 Years (Pentecost, and the Mark of the Beast)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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308 views • May 22, 2022
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico

The Goyim have been chosen to be married into the Kingdom. This is Pentecost at its root, even going back to the Old Testament. The Synagogue of Satan would disagree, because they are simply serving Satan and they think they are going to have you all for slaves for a thousand years.
For those of you that don't know much about Pentecost then please listen to this broadcast.

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biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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