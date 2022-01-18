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New York Senate Bill A416 Quarantine Camps & Forced Vaccinations Jan. 2, 2021
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50 views • January 18, 2022
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
a threat to public health," including forced testing and vaccinations. This must stop now.
New York Senate Bill A416
2021-2022 Legislative Session
Relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are
potentially dangerous to the public health
New York Senate Bill A416 authorizes quarantine of individuals or groups who "potentially pose
a threat to public health," including forced testing and vaccinations. This must stop now.
New York Senate Bill A416
2021-2022 Legislative Session
Relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are
potentially dangerous to the public health
New York Senate Bill A416 authorizes quarantine of individuals or groups who "potentially pose
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