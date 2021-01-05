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Trementina en Varanasi 2019 ( 2 de 3 )
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18 views • January 05, 2021
Resumen de los resultados obtenidos con el uso de Trementina tratando a niños y adultos en Varanasi (India) de la mano de los voluntarios del Hogar Hijos de la luz.
En este vídeo Natanel nos muestra el trabajo que hacen en Varanasi con la Trementina y las condiciones en las que viven las personas a las que ayudan.
Dossier completo en PDF:
https://cutt.ly/2exOlpR
INFORMACIÓN SOBRE TREMENTINA
- BLOG: www.trementina.org
- FORO: http://foro.trementina.org
- Facebook: http://facebook.com/groups/trementina
http://facebook.com/groups/autismotre...
HOGAR HIJOS DE LA LUZ
- Facebook: @Voluntariado en India - Hijos de la luz
https://www.facebook.com/Voluntariado...
En este vídeo Natanel nos muestra el trabajo que hacen en Varanasi con la Trementina y las condiciones en las que viven las personas a las que ayudan.
Dossier completo en PDF:
https://cutt.ly/2exOlpR
INFORMACIÓN SOBRE TREMENTINA
- BLOG: www.trementina.org
- FORO: http://foro.trementina.org
- Facebook: http://facebook.com/groups/trementina
http://facebook.com/groups/autismotre...
HOGAR HIJOS DE LA LUZ
- Facebook: @Voluntariado en India - Hijos de la luz
https://www.facebook.com/Voluntariado...
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