The Judiciary are no longer able to act and think independently due to the existence and abuse of directed energy weapons.

The Judiciary are no longer able to think and act independently due to the existence and abuse of directed energy weapons so what is the point of their existence? If the judiciary could think independently and were effective in their work don't you think that they would have exposed the existence and abuse of directed energy weapons to the public many decades ago. According to the late Dr William Ross Adey of Los Angeles, one can easily have their thoughts remotely influenced while in the presence of an artificial electromagnetic field. Furthermore, according to microwave weapons expert Mark Steele from Gateshead in England, the levels of artificial electromagnetic radiation being recorded at the British Parliament Buildings in London is unusually high to the point of being nearly off the scale. What does that say about the ability of British parliamentarians to be able to think independently. I believe it says that they are not being allowed to think independently and instead they are being externally and remotely influenced by means of directed energy to make decisions which don't benefit the people of the United Kingdom but instead they are being externally and remotely influenced by means of directed energy to make decisions which benefit the enemies of the people of the United Kingdom. When is this situation going to be investigated by the British Parliamentarians themselves and then stopped.