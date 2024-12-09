Vision: The Mark will come as a Friend and Solution 12/09/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a powerful vision from Astrid Langworth, that shows us that the Mark of the Beast, in the beginning, seem like a convenience, but gradually it will become the only way to buy or sell. It shows that the Mark of the Beast will be the only way that you can get healthcare or participate in society in any way!
00:00 – Thank you for your Help
02:37 – The Mark
09:50 – Being Deceived
15:14 – Signs to Watch For
17:01 – Preparations
20:41 – How would it affect you
23:27 – Jesus Warns Urgently
