New Mexico Governor’s Attorney says Gun Owners Purposely Intimidate Others in Public | Ep 123
We The Patriots USA
My fight against the PGA TOUR continues. An update on host Teryn Gregson’s case and a recount of Tuesday’s jaw-dropping hearing in New Mexico where We The Patriots USA is fighting back against the governor’s attempt to take away Second Amendment rights under a “public health order.” An update in the Guidry’s Medical Kidnapping case and more on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.Show more


We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.


