Christian-Biker Tribute in Blues

"Sunday Feelin' All Week Long," is a powerful tribute in Gospel Blues to those who Ride for God, serving in their communities in countless ways, here in the U.S.A., and across the globe. Footage includes moments from many events that Ann M. Wolf attended around the nation, where she served as Chaplain or Presenter. She also pays her respects in the process, to Christian Pastors, Chaplains, and others who served with love in their heart, but have crossed over.

Words & Music by Ann M. Wolf © 2013 - BMI – All rights reserved; this song is from Ann’s album, “Nothing But the Blues Without You.”

Music Producer/Tracy Collins

Video compilation/edits by Ann M. Wolf

Motorcycle Sounds, Licensed via Envato Pro

Images/Videos Licensed via Envato Pro

Additional Credits:

"Man praying by his bike" by permission from Bryce Harris, Flint, MI

More Images by Ann M. Wolf with special scenes from the following events where she served as Chaplain & Presenter:

•Two different Gathering of the Tribes, with John Grice, Organizer (R.I.P.), & with guest preacher, Roger Duvall, Redeemed Discipleship, N.C.

•Blessing of the Bikers & Bikes, Rolling Thunder, Chapter 3, East TN,

•Highway to Heaven Biker Church with Pastor Monty Van Horn, Gatesville, TX

•Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, Maryville, TN

•Strong Sun Pow Wow, N. C.

Special thanks to my husband SSG (Ret.) Charles J. Byerly & Leo Gawroniak for their support in helping to make this work possible.

For artist info: https://annmwolf.info/

For Life-Application Bible Studies:

https://becomingthechurch.info/

“As for me and my bike, I will serve the Lord”