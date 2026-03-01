BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christian-Biker Tribute in Blues
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 3 days ago

"Sunday Feelin' All Week Long," is a powerful tribute in Gospel Blues to those who Ride for God, serving in their communities in countless ways, here in the U.S.A., and across the globe. Footage includes moments from many events that Ann M. Wolf attended around the nation, where she served as Chaplain or Presenter. She also pays her respects in the process, to Christian Pastors, Chaplains, and others who served with love in their heart, but have crossed over.

 

Words & Music by Ann M. Wolf © 2013 - BMI – All rights reserved; this song is from Ann’s album, “Nothing But the Blues Without You.”

Music Producer/Tracy Collins

Video compilation/edits by Ann M. Wolf

Motorcycle Sounds, Licensed via Envato Pro

Images/Videos Licensed via Envato Pro

 

Additional Credits:

"Man praying by his bike" by permission from Bryce Harris, Flint, MI 

More Images by Ann M. Wolf with special scenes from the following events where she served as Chaplain & Presenter: 

•Two different Gathering of the Tribes, with John Grice, Organizer (R.I.P.),  & with guest preacher, Roger Duvall, Redeemed Discipleship, N.C.

•Blessing of the Bikers & Bikes, Rolling Thunder, Chapter 3, East TN,

•Highway to Heaven Biker Church with Pastor Monty Van Horn, Gatesville, TX

•Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, Maryville, TN

•Strong Sun Pow Wow, N. C.

 

Special thanks to my husband SSG (Ret.) Charles J. Byerly & Leo Gawroniak for their support in helping to make this work possible.

 

For artist info: https://annmwolf.info/

 

For Life-Application Bible Studies:

https://becomingthechurch.info/

 

“As for me and my bike, I will serve the Lord”

Keywords
motorcyclechristianbikerdirtbikeharleydavidsonbikerchurchbikerpastorunityinchristtwocommandments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
OpenAI strikes $200M defense pact amid ethical AI debate

OpenAI strikes $200M defense pact amid ethical AI debate

Belle Carter
Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Garrison Vance
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Stone fruits: Sweet, nutrient-packed powerhouses for health and wellness

Stone fruits: Sweet, nutrient-packed powerhouses for health and wellness

Laura Harris
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy