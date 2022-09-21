1 FINGER POINTED UPWARD OHIO OUR LAWS COME FROM GOD

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This is how revival starts: Government by the people.Donald Trump on stage at the Save America rally in Youngstown, Ohio on September 17, 2022
LAST 10 MINUTES OF TRUMPS SPEECH AT OHIO. WATCH THE FINAL 10 SECONDS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2N9bV3FI3LDJ/
Ohioans pointing up to God, Our Faith is In God!
National Monument to The Forefathers, Plymouth Massachusetts
https://seeplymouth.com/listing/national-monument-to-the-forefathers/
The National Monument to the Forefathers, formerly known as the Pilgrim Monument, commemorates the Mayflower Pilgrims. Dedicated on August 1, 1889, it honors their ideals as later generally embraced by the United States
https://thejenney.org/
JENNEY INTERPRETIVE CENTRE
The Jenney is dedicated to conveying the impact 51 Pilgrims have had on the founding and ongoing development of the United States and to the importance of passing the history of our country from generation to generation.