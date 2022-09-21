Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1 FINGER POINTED UPWARD OHIO OUR LAWS COME FROM GOD
141 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

This is how revival starts: Government by the people.Donald Trump on stage at the Save America rally in Youngstown, Ohio on September 17, 2022

LAST 10 MINUTES OF TRUMPS SPEECH AT OHIO. WATCH THE FINAL 10 SECONDS.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2N9bV3FI3LDJ/

Ohioans pointing up to God, Our Faith is In God!

National Monument to The Forefathers, Plymouth Massachusetts

https://seeplymouth.com/listing/national-monument-to-the-forefathers/

The National Monument to the Forefathers, formerly known as the Pilgrim Monument, commemorates the Mayflower Pilgrims. Dedicated on August 1, 1889, it honors their ideals as later generally embraced by the United States

https://thejenney.org/

JENNEY INTERPRETIVE CENTRE

The Jenney is dedicated to conveying the impact 51 Pilgrims have had on the founding and ongoing development of the United States and to the importance of passing the history of our country from generation to generation.

Keywords
heavenpresident donald trumpfaithohiolawsfaith in godsave america rallyyoungstownfinger pointed upwe the people retain all political power

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket