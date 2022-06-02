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VIDEO: Bill Maher Calls Out Trans Insanity And Pride Month Hysteria
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171 views • June 02, 2022
Alex Jones presents a video clip from Bill Maher's HBO show where he admits the trans-agenda and pride month have gone too far.
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