Rob Schmitt: This is not a Hunter Biden story

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Rob Schmitt reacts to the latest Hunter Biden photos, comments on how Joe Biden was so unafraid to behave this way as Vice President and more on NEWSMAX's Rob Schmitt Tonight
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