Brian Fairchild: USA Faces New Anti-American Military Bloc, CIA Not Up to Task Anymore

Retired CIA case officer Brian Fairchild discusses his life working in the national security state, the New Cold War, and the anti-American military bloc led by China. His biggest grievance is that the CIA is not up to the task anymore. After the collapse of the USSR they had no primary mission and after 9/11, they focused solely on counter-terrorism and forgot about the rest of the world. The U.S. has no grand strategy. He explains the problems with espionage today and discusses his new book "The Hidden: A Griff Harkin Novel".





About Brian Fairchild

Brian Fairchild was a career CIA case officer for over nineteen years. He ran clandestine operations under nonofficial (NOC) and official cover in CIA stations in Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe, including an assignment as chief of base in a “denied area”.





In 1998, Brian testified before Congress as a subject matter expert on a blue-ribbon counter-terrorism panel.





During the decade immediately following the 9/11 attacks, Brian trained over 10,000 FBI, CIA, military personnel, as well as state and local police intelligence officers on the terrorist threat.





In 2009, he worked one-on-one with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, then Crown Prince (now Ruler) of the emirate of Ras al Khaimah, UAE, to create a total-immersion cultural course for US military personnel.





From July 2011 to December 2012, Brian served in Kabul, Afghanistan where he mentored Afghan National Police intelligence officers for ISAF’s Afghan Intelligence Transition Directorate (AITD). He held a Top-Secret clearance from the Department of Defense until 2016.





Brian researches and writes articles on national security, intelligence, and terrorism, and is the author of the new spy thriller, The Hidden.





