Save The Children Now! Stop Child Trafficking Now, We All Can Do Something...Pray!

The Vision Host Sherri LynnSave The Children Now! Stop Child Trafficking Now, We All Can Do Something...Pray!Matthew 19:14 |But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.Exodus 12:23 |For the LORD will pass through to smite the Egyptians; and when he seeth the blood upon the lintel, and on the two side posts, the LORD will pass over the door, and will not suffer the destroyer to come in unto your houses to smite you.Joshua 4:21And he spake unto the children of Israel, saying, When your children shall ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean these stones?Philippians 1:29 |For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;Exodus 22:18 |Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.1 Samuel 10:27 |But the children of Belial said, How shall this man save us? And they despised him, and brought him no presents. But he held his peace.Ezra 2:42 |The children of the porters: the children of Shallum, the children of Ater, the children of Talmon, the children of Akkub, the children of Hatita, the children of Shobai, in all an hundred thirty and nine.2 Chronicles 5:10 |There was nothing in the ark save the two tables which Moses put therein at Horeb, when the LORD made a covenant with the children of Israel, when they came out of Egypt.Psalms 72:4 |He shall judge the poor of the people, he shall save the children of the needy, and shall break in pieces the oppressor.Isaiah 49:25 |But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children.Mark 8:35 |For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel's, the same shall save it.Matthew 19:14 |But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.Judges 1:34 |And the Amorites forced the children of Dan into the mountain: for they would not suffer them to come down to the valley:Luke 18:16 |But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.Mark 10:14 |But when Jesus saw it, he was much displeased, and said unto them, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.God Bless,Sherri Lynn