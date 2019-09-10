How To Reduce Face Fat In 7 Days l How To Lose Face Fat, Reduce Double Chin. How To Get Rid Of Face Fat. Double chin exercises.



Face fat is a common problem with many people. If you have a chubby face, It may give you a childish look.

Here is a list of some exercises and home remedies to lose face fat fast.



Exercises To Reduce Facial Fat / Double Chin Exercises:

1.Blow Balloons.

Blow balloons exercise is a simple way to red get rid of face fat. Just blow balloons to lose face fat. Hopefully you will get result in one week.



2.Fish Face.

It is a popular way to reduce excess fat from the face. This exercise helps to lose face fat in seven days.



3.Rotating Your Tongue.

Another effective exercise to lose face from fat is rotating your tongue. It can also help to reduce double chin.



4.Chewing Gum.

Chewing gum is a simply but great way to lose face fat fast.



Home Remedies To Reduce Facial Fat:

1.Melon.

Melon are high in Vitamin C and anti aging properties that can help lose face fat fast. Apply melon juice to reduce chick in a few days.



2.Facial Massage.

Facial massage is an effective remedy to get rid of face fat.



3.Drink a lot of water.

Drink enough water, It can help to flush out toxins from your body and and help cheek fat.



4.Hot Towel Treatment

It helps to reduce face fat by sweating your cheek. Soak towel in cool boiled water apply it on your fat face.