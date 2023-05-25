Data Privacy Laws in the U.S.

In line with the EU GDPR, Virginia's legislation also encompasses organizations that are required to adhere to certain standards. Specifically, this law applies to entities that either "control" or "process" personal data. Notably, Virginia's law sets apart these terms in its definition, setting it apart from other data privacy laws in the United States.
Read the full article here:
https://www.corporatecomplianceinsights.com/virginia-data-privacy-law/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.