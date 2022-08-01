© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marcus Ray Talks
Pitt Meadows BC
July 26 2022
Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CggHlUTBV-1/
00:00 The Peaceful and Lawful Plan
21:44 Dr Mel Bruchet - How do you deal with RCMP's allegiance to the Queen?
23:40 What value is the police who are controlled by the bankrupt corporation called Canada?
24:49 Sylvia - What do you say about the allegations of being a government operative paid to bring down the freedom movement?
28:03 How can we support you during your journey?
31:41 James Davidson - Notices of liability
35:20 Marius - Ask police for justice
38:37 People of the Salmon hold grand jury
43:46 Where is the army?
45:13 David Adams - How has the plan changed?
52:53 Have you considered that this is a time of judgment?
57:03 RCMP being replaced by UN?