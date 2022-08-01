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Marcus Ray Talks Pitt Meadows BC
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117 views • August 01, 2022

Marcus Ray Talks


Pitt Meadows BC
July 26 2022

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CggHlUTBV-1/

00:00 The Peaceful and Lawful Plan
21:44 Dr Mel Bruchet - How do you deal with RCMP's allegiance to the Queen?
23:40 What value is the police who are controlled by the bankrupt corporation called Canada?
24:49 Sylvia - What do you say about the allegations of being a government operative paid to bring down the freedom movement?
28:03 How can we support you during your journey?
31:41 James Davidson - Notices of liability
35:20 Marius - Ask police for justice
38:37 People of the Salmon hold grand jury
43:46 Where is the army?
45:13 David Adams - How has the plan changed?
52:53 Have you considered that this is a time of judgment?
57:03 RCMP being replaced by UN?

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