Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #22 ( Guest Clive De Carle)

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#clivedecarle #atlanticundergroundpodcast
Today's Guest is a specialist in the field of health mastery and has helped tens of thousands of people to restore their health.
Recognized as one of the world’s leading health researchers, he has spent thirty years studying the most effective natural health solutions available.
He helps to promote self repair, by eliminating blockages such as physical and emotional toxins and providing the correct micro and macro nutritional elements to restore health, harmony and wellness.
Known globally for his work and associates, he seeks to show the world the alternative yet original ways of healing.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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