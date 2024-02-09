He just heard Dr. Jilly is refusing to change his Poopy Diapers anymore . Oh My - would the HO - aka - Kamala do it ?
38 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
Poopy Pants Biden is not only the real Biden but is a Poppy Pants imposter
Keywords
bidensnifferpoopy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos