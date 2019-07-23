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Mexicans & Democrat Rank & File Want Border Protection
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142 views • July 23, 2019
Even with those Democrats who self-identify as “very liberal Liberals”, a third don’t want decriminalization of illegal border crossing or free healthcare for foreign citizens. Mexicans want border enforcement by an even higher ratio. Maybe that’s why Obama talked tough about the border but did nothing—like Trump.
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