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Gonzalo Lira, Blogger & Journalist - Kiev Critic Missing For 6 Days In Kharkov, Ukraine - RT 042122
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70 views • April 22, 2022
The Chilean-American journalist and blogger Gonzalo Lira disappeared almost a week ago in Kharkov, and many around the world now fear for his life, claiming that he might have been kidnapped for slamming the Ukrainian government and its forces for their actions in the ongoing hostilities. We hear from journalist Eva Karene Bartlett, to whom Lira gave his last interview before he went missing.
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