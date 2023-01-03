Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Stella Immanuel | A New Year's Message of HOPE
86 views
channel image
Thrivetime Show
Published 21 hours ago |

Dr. Stella Immanuel | The Connection Between 5G, Luciferase, MIT, Quantum Dots, CBDCs, Epstein, Gates & Great Reset | “Don’t Be Scared, But Be Prepared.” - Dr. Stella Immanuel

Learn More Today At:
Website: www.DrStellaMD.com Use PROMO CODE: Clay

READ - Revelation 12:7-9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=+Revelation+12%3A7-9&version=KJV

READ - Matthew 20:28 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+20%3A28&version=KJV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Learn About the Connection Between 5G, Luciferase, MIT, Quantum Dots, CBDCs & Epstein and Gates: https://timetofreeamerica.com/5g-reset/#scroll-content

Miriam Shaw & Julie Woolslayer
“16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” - Revelation 13: 16-18
Action Items:
Buy Any Item from INFOWars and You Are Entered In for a Backstage Pass
Text Proof of Purchase Today At And Get a FREE VIP Upgrade
www.PastorsForTrump.com

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 351 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project

Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/

WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - READ - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

The Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

Keywords
the great resetclay clarkdr stella immanuelthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket