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Mayo Clinic Doctor Wishes Death, Suffocation on Trump Voters
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211 views • September 01, 2021
Dr. Courtney Bennett is a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where she directs the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. She holds leadership roles on the medical education committees for both the Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship and the Internal Medicine Residency.
Dr. Bennett openly cheered on the death of Trump voters in a recent Facebook post.
Dr. Lee Merritt has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, she’s a past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, she’s one of the originals at America’s Frontline Doctors, she’s been an information warrior in the fight against medical tyranny like this, and she joins Stew Peters to respond to the openly-murderous Mayo Clinic doctor.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vlx2v2-mayo-clinic-doctor-wishes-death-suffocation-on-trump-voters.html
Dr. Bennett openly cheered on the death of Trump voters in a recent Facebook post.
Dr. Lee Merritt has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, she’s a past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, she’s one of the originals at America’s Frontline Doctors, she’s been an information warrior in the fight against medical tyranny like this, and she joins Stew Peters to respond to the openly-murderous Mayo Clinic doctor.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vlx2v2-mayo-clinic-doctor-wishes-death-suffocation-on-trump-voters.html
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