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OUR: Another REGISTERED PEDOPHILE busted by K9 Chewie! [18.10.2021]
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70 views • October 20, 2021
On September 1st, 2021, O.U.R.-sponsored K9 Chewie worked on his 99th operation this year. In many cases, suspects will often hide child sexual abuse pictures and videos on small electronic devices. K9 Chewie is trained to sniff out such devices during search warrants.
On this particular operation, Chewie and his handler worked alongside the Riverside County DA’s office with help from the Riverside County Sheriff Palm Desert Station. During their search, Chewie successfully found a cell phone which had contraband that the police were looking for. The apprehended suspect was already a registered sex offender on parole for crimes against children in another state. He has recently pled guilty, and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
We are so grateful to the law enforcement officials and are proud of the exemplary K9s who assist in protecting children from exploitation.
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal...
https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
3,257 viewsOct 18, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
123K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WYajzbuIw5M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
On this particular operation, Chewie and his handler worked alongside the Riverside County DA’s office with help from the Riverside County Sheriff Palm Desert Station. During their search, Chewie successfully found a cell phone which had contraband that the police were looking for. The apprehended suspect was already a registered sex offender on parole for crimes against children in another state. He has recently pled guilty, and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
We are so grateful to the law enforcement officials and are proud of the exemplary K9s who assist in protecting children from exploitation.
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal...
https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
3,257 viewsOct 18, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
123K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WYajzbuIw5M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
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