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PM Jacinda - The True Picture Behind The Narrative
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63 views • April 15, 2021
*Cui bono – to whose advantage is this happening? Certainly not to an increasingly beleaguered New Zealand
*Cui bono definition: Utility, advantage, or self-interest considered as the determinant of value or motivation. For whose benefit? popularly, but incorrectly, for what use or end?
The truth behind the narrative.
*Cui bono definition: Utility, advantage, or self-interest considered as the determinant of value or motivation. For whose benefit? popularly, but incorrectly, for what use or end?
The truth behind the narrative.
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