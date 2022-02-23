© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MURDER INC by Andrea Dgeorge
Follow
0
Share
Report
116 views • February 23, 2022
In this video, you are given facts bout the shadow government, who really pulls the strings and who is behind all this chaos we're experiencing in our nation. It's not China or Russia. It's the crown. America is what is stopping the crown from total world domination. Our freedom is under attack. While I was on this web page they were attempting to delete the page and freeze up my computer stopping me from looking at the page. ultimately my computer froze.
donations are appreciated
https://www.paypal.me/AndreaDgeorge
protect your family from emf radiation now. Use the link below for an automatic discoiunt.
http://www.smartmeterguard.com/?adgeorge&;afmc=8q
donations are appreciated
https://www.paypal.me/AndreaDgeorge
protect your family from emf radiation now. Use the link below for an automatic discoiunt.
http://www.smartmeterguard.com/?adgeorge&;afmc=8q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.