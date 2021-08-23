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THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LOVE AND RAPE IS CONSENT
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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180 views • August 23, 2021
"The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men." — Samuel Adams

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Pedophiles in Australian Parliament, Why Isn't This Shown on Mainstream?
https://www.brighteon.com/eddb66e4-a072-4812-8393-d4a8e4677021

Melbourne anti-lockdown protest 'most violent' in the city in 20 years: Police Commissioner
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-victoria-updates-melbourne-lockdown-protests-clashes-with-police/fbb04740-669a-4e5a-a564-8fcd6a004df8

Authorised provider and authorised worker permit
https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/authorised-provider-and-authorised-worker-permit

Police consider shutting down transport system for future protests
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/police-consider-shutting-down-transport-system-for-future-protests/ar-AANAJdN?ocid=msedgntp

Chaos In Melbourne - 21.08.21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HuN3MGpt9U

Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed (End clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCBNwGHPZ2M

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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