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NEWS AND VIEWS FROM THE NEFARIUM MARCH 18 2021
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61 views • March 21, 2021
Giza Death Star Community - Streamed live on Mar 19, 2021
We have two stories to talk about today, totally unrelated (?) to each other; the first is the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli; the second is Russia's recall of its ambassador to Swampington, D.C.:
We have two stories to talk about today, totally unrelated (?) to each other; the first is the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli; the second is Russia's recall of its ambassador to Swampington, D.C.:
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